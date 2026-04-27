Jessica Biel has reportedly warned Justin Timberlake that their marriage may be at risk after fresh attention on his 2024 DWI arrest and the release of related footage.

Sources cited in the report say Biel is upset about the continuing embarrassment tied to the case and feels Timberlake has not done enough to protect the family from public scrutiny. The report also says she is frustrated by his frequent time away from home and the pressure that has been placed on the marriage, Perez Hilton reported.

The footage released in March 2026 showed Timberlake struggling through field sobriety tests after police stopped him in Sag Harbor on Jun. 18, 2024. In the video, he told officers the tests were hard, appeared nervous, and was later taken into custody after the traffic stop, according to The Guardian.

Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest

The arrest happened after police said Timberlake drove through a stop sign and drifted from his lane. Reports on the footage said officers observed signs of impairment and that Timberlake later refused a breath test before being booked.

Timberlake's legal case was resolved in September 2024 when he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge tied to driving while impaired. He was ordered to pay a fine and complete community service as part of the deal.

The singer has also faced older cheating rumors that resurfaced in public discussion, including a 2019 incident involving his co-star Alisha Wainwright.

At the time, he was filming Palmer in New Orleans while photos and video circulated of the two appearing close at a bar, including what sources described as hand-holding and casual touching; no wedding ring was seen in the images, and Timberlake later apologized for what he called a "strong lapse in judgment."

A former Playboy Bunny also alleged in a memoir that she and Timberlake were involved while he was dating Cameron Diaz. The claim says the encounter happened at the Playboy Mansion during the early 2000s, and the account describes a brief hookup that did not go further than kissing and fondling, as per OK Magazine.