Barry Keoghan says that intense online abuse about his appearance has made him pull back from public life and even left him unsure if he wants to keep acting on camera.

In a new radio interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, the 33-year-old Irish actor said there is "a lot of hate online" and "a lot of abuse" about how he looks, and that the volume of comments has gone "past the point" of what most public figures face.

He explained that this has caused him to "shy away," become more withdrawn, and avoid events and social situations, according to Deadline.

Keoghan said the abuse worsened as his fame rose after films like Saltburn, with social media users posting clips that zoomed in on his face and mocked his features. He noted that some content labeled him "creepy" or "villain-looking," turning his appearance into a recurring joke among strangers and fueling more hostile comments.

He shared that he has largely removed himself from social media, having previously deleted his Instagram account in late 2024 after what he called "disgusting" and "inhumane" commentary about his appearance and family. However, he admitted he still sometimes goes online out of curiosity to see how his public appearances are received.

The actor said that reading harsh remarks after events makes him not want to attend places or even go outside. He explained that he no longer feels comfortable going to premieres or parties because he expects his appearance to be picked apart afterward, adding that he already avoids many places because of the ongoing negativity, the Independent reported.

Keoghan warned that the constant focus on his looks is starting to affect his work, saying that when this kind of abuse "starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem." He said the pressure has reached a point where it makes him feel like he does not "even want to be on screen anymore," and that the criticism stays with him when he is in front of the camera.

The Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star also voiced concern about the impact these comments could have on his young son in the future. He said it is "disappointing" to know that his 3-year-old will one day be able to see the hurtful messages that have been directed at him online.

Despite the abuse, Keoghan acknowledged that he has a supportive fan base and said many people are kind. He noted that interacting with fans at events and Q&As remains a positive part of his career, even as he continues to step back from parts of public life, as per E! News.