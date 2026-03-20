Vice President JD Vance sparked controversy during a March 18 visit to a manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan, when a personal comment about his pregnant wife, Usha Vance, drew widespread criticism and social media backlash.

According to Atlanta Black Star, during his speech at EDSI Cables, Vance attempted to share an anecdote about balancing political ambition and family life. "Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number four. When we decided to run for Vice President, she said you can become VP or have a 4th baby. But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, so I got both," Vance said, drawing laughter from the audience.

However, the comment quickly took on a negative tone online, with many viewers expressing discomfort and accusing Vance of dismissing his wife's wishes. "He's admitting he sabotaged his wife's wishes," one social media user wrote, while others said the remark was "creepy" and "gave major icks."

The moment added to the ongoing scrutiny of how Vance publicly discusses his wife. In previous incidents, Vance has been criticized for making awkward references involving Usha during interviews and events. During a recent live broadcast, Vance leaned in to kiss Usha on the cheek following an interview, but observers noted her uncomfortable reaction.

Vance's personal life has also faced public attention over the past several months. Photos snapped in October 2025 showed him with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in a pose that some interpreted as an intimate embrace.

Moreover, the absence of Usha Vance's wedding ring at a recent event only added fuel to the fire of speculation regarding their relationship.

Her team attributed this to the practical demands of motherhood.

Despite the backlash, Vance continued with his planned remarks about economic policy and the hardworking nature of Michigan residents. "Cold weather makes hearty people. It makes great American workers," he said during his speech.

Read more: JD Vance Responds to Online Buzz After Wife Usha Seen Without Wedding Ring

Meet Usha Vance

Usha Vance, 39, the Second Lady of the United States, has quietly become a significant figure in American public life.

As per the BBC, born Usha Chilukuri in the working-class suburbs of San Diego, California, to immigrant parents from Andhra Pradesh, India, she embodies the American Dream. Her father was a mechanical engineer, and her mother a molecular biologist. Usha graduated from Yale University with a bachelor's degree in history and later earned an MPhil in early modern history from Cambridge as a Gates Scholar.

Usha met JD Vance at Yale Law School in 2010 during a discussion group on social decline in white America—a topic that inspired Vance's bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy and its 2020 film adaptation. Vance has described Usha as a "genetic anomaly" who possessed many ideal qualities and credits her as a significant influence on his life and career.

Classmates remember Usha as an exceptional student who stood out not just for her academic excellence but also for her willingness to help others. She clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, both prominent conservative justices, while maintaining a professional reputation that earned respect across the political spectrum.

Despite JD Vance's vocal criticism of "woke" culture and Democratic policies, Usha was a registered Democrat as recently as ten years ago and worked at Munger Tolles & Olson, a San Francisco law firm known for its progressive stance. This contrast has sparked curiosity about her political views, which remain private.

The pair wed in Kentucky back in 2014 and are now parents to three kids: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. They value a solid family foundation, navigating parenting with approaches that, while distinct, seem to work well together.