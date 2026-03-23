A tragic house fire in Minnesota has claimed the lives of NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three young children, leaving the hockey community and her hometown in deep sorrow.

The National Hockey League confirmed that Pierce, 37, died alongside her children—Hudson, Cayden and Avery—on March 21.

In a statement released the following day, the league shared its grief, saying, "The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children. Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly."

According to the White Bear Lake Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire early Saturday morning after neighbors saw flames coming through the roof, ENews reported.

Fire Chief Greg Peterson said crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

Despite immediate efforts to control the fire, responders later found an adult, three children and a dog inside. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating what caused the fire.

Beloved NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children died in a house fire on Saturday, the league has confirmed. R.I.P https://t.co/uMGqNBpkCl — Tamra M McDougall (@TamraMcDougall) March 22, 2026

Hockey Community Honors Jessi Pierce

Pierce had built a strong career covering hockey, especially the Minnesota Wild. Over 10 seasons, she became a trusted voice in the sport.

Her work appeared in several well-known publications, and she also cohosted the "Bardown Beauties" podcast, where she shared her passion for hockey with fans.

Beyond her career, Pierce was known as a loving mother. She often brought her children to hockey practices, blending her work and family life in a way that many admired.

Just one day before the tragedy, she shared photos of her children enjoying simple moments together, smiling and eating snacks outdoors.

Friends and colleagues have described Pierce as kind, hardworking and deeply caring. Her podcast cohost, Kirsten Krull, shared an emotional tribute, calling her "like another big sister."

According to US Magazine, she added that Pierce "was the best mom and loved her kids and family fiercely," and remembered the children as "the best kids."

The Minnesota Wild also released a statement, honoring Pierce as "a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her."

Messages of support have poured in from across the hockey world. Reporter Michael Russo expressed his heartbreak for Pierce's husband, Mike, writing, "My heart breaks for Mike for the loss of his wife and children... Please keep Jessi and her beautiful kids in your thoughts and prayers."