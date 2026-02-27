Bobby J. Brown, an actor known for his role on the HBO drama "The Wire," has died at age 62 after a barn fire, his family confirmed.

Authorities determined the incident was an accident. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation, according to TMZ.

Brown was attempting to jump-start a vehicle inside a barn when he was overcome by smoke, TMZ reported Thursday. His daughter told the outlet that he died Wednesday from smoke inhalation and did not die from the severe burns he suffered in the blaze.

She said that after the fire began, Brown contacted a relative and requested a fire extinguisher. By the time help arrived, the barn was already fully engulfed in flames.

The family shared that Brown was a devoted Jehovah's Witness. Funeral arrangements are underway.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children.

Brown's death comes months after the passing of another "The Wire" cast member, James Ransone, who died Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records seen by Page Six, Ransone's death was ruled a suicide.

Career History

Brown was widely recognized for portraying Officer Bobby Brown in "The Wire," which aired from 2002 to 2008 and is considered one of television's most influential dramas. He also appeared in "Law & Order: SVU" and "We Own This City."

His most recent role was in the 2023 movie "Mailman."

According to his IMDb profile, Brown was born in Washington, DC, and raised in Pennsylvania. Before pursuing acting, he worked as a boxer.

Brown studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. Following graduation, he secured a role in "Law & Order: SVU," which helped launch his screen career.

According to his agent, Albert Bramante, who spoke to TMZ, "I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with."