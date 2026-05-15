Two Utah-based activists sharply mocked Canadian billionaire and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary after he accused them of being paid Chinese operatives spreading misinformation about his proposed $100 billion data center project.

Huffpost reported that O'Leary appeared on Fox News last week to defend his massive Stratos data center planned for Box Elder County, Utah. He claimed Elevate Strategies, a Democratic political group opposing the project on social media, was being funded by China to undermine his investment.

Who would want us to stop building our electrical grid? Who would wanna stop us from having compute capacity to develop AI? Which adversary would want that? There's only one. It's China. We noticed an immediate spike in misinformation on two platforms, Instagram and X, formerly… pic.twitter.com/2vpNRP0zQ3 — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) May 11, 2026

"If we were Chinese operatives, we would be the worst operatives in the entire world," Gabi Finlayson, co-founder of Elevate Strategies, responded in a viral video Monday. "Someone alert Beijing that the payment portal to my Amex bills is somehow broken."

O'Leary said he noticed a massive spike in misinformation on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and claimed his team traced IP addresses linked to Elevate Strategies, rallying opposition against the data center. He speculated the group might be "proxies for the Chinese government" but invited them to audit their finances to prove otherwise.

Read more: 'Shark Tank' Stars Kevin O'Leary, Kevin Harrington Sued - Why? [DETAILS]

Finlayson and fellow co-founder Jackie Morgan dismissed the accusations as absurd and humorous, pointing out O'Leary's casual attire during the Fox News segment and questioning his understanding of business realities. They emphasized their work is funded by small-dollar donors, not foreign governments.

The Stratos project would span 40,000 acres and consume more electricity than the entire state of Utah annually, sparking local opposition amid national concerns over data centers' environmental impact. A recent Gallup poll found 70% of Americans oppose data centers being built near their homes.

Finlayson concluded her response with a pointed remark, "Keep my name out of your f**king mouth."

Recently, Yahoo! Entertaiment reported that Kevin O'Leary said he believes Donald Trump will be remembered as the AI president because his leadership coincides with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. He explained that AI could either strengthen the economy by improving productivity and boosting markets, or create major job losses that could become a political issue.

O'Leary also noted that AI is already reshaping multiple industries and could play a major role in future elections and global competition.

READ MORE: Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Urges Trump to Escalate Tariff Standoff With China Even Further: 'Its Time to Squeeze'