Meghan Markle is reportedly the primary breadwinner for the Sussex family as the couple faces mounting expenses estimated at $6 million annually, sources told Page Six.

Page Six reported that the Duchess of Sussex has shifted her focus towards expanding her "As Ever" lifestyle brand following the end of her partnership with Netflix. Meanwhile, Prince Harry dedicates most of his time to philanthropic projects, which do not generate significant income.

"Money is tight," said a source close to the couple. They currently spend roughly $3 million annually on private security for themselves and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The family also carries mortgage payments on their $15 million Montecito mansion.

Despite financial pressures, Markle benefits from a supportive network of wealthy female friends who assist her in growing her business ventures. Markle is now involved as both a contributor and investor in a new app-based platform that utilizes artificial intelligence, named "OneOff," wherein Markle offers unique wardrobe selections that are a huge favorite among fans.

Her recent appearances include hosting a high-priced retreat in Sydney and participating in various commercial events during a recent trip to Australia. However, the couple's commercial activities have drawn some criticism for potentially prioritizing profit over charitable work.

The split from Netflix came after Markle's show "With Love, Meghan" was canceled following two seasons. Sources indicated she carried much of the production burden alone, frustrating Netflix staffers. Rumors about a possible return to acting have been denied by Sussex insiders.

Prince Harry remains focused on his charitable initiatives, including the Invictus Games and his role as chief impact officer at mental health startup BetterUp, where he reportedly earns around $1 million annually. However, reports suggest that his day-to-day responsibilities there are limited.

The Sussex family hopes to return to the UK in July for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, pending government security approval.

Recently, People reported that Meghan Markle updated her Instagram profile picture for the first time since returning to social media, switching to a new lifestyle-focused image that aligns with her brand, As Ever.

The new photo shows her in a relaxed, home-style setting featuring products from her brand, signaling a refreshed at-home aesthetic. Around the same time, her As Ever website also launched a redesigned look with new promotional visuals highlighting food, gardening, and lifestyle content.