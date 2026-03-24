Nicole Kidman is facing renewed public attention after reports linked her to a co-star, while insiders suggest the speculation may be more playful than serious and tied to publicity.

According to a report by Style Caster, rumors recently surfaced about Kidman's close relationship with Simon Baker, her co-star in the upcoming project "Scarpetta." The speculation intensified after the pair were seen holding hands at a premiere event in New York City.

The Sun coverage cited by the outlet described growing buzz around the pair. A source said, "incredible together on screen and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn't faked." The same report noted, "At the after-party, they stayed close all night and were deep in conversation."

Despite the attention, other insiders have downplayed the idea of a genuine romance. Rob Shuter explained, "They've been famous way too long not to know exactly what that would do." The source added, "You don't hold hands on a red carpet unless you want people talking."

Additional remarks further suggested the situation may be intentional. The insider stated, "If this were real, they'd be hiding it — not putting it on display." The source continued, "This was deliberate."

Those close to Kidman have also framed the situation as lighthearted. Another insider said, "They're enjoying it." The source added, "It's harmless, it's fun, and it keeps them in the headlines."

Family awareness has also become part of the narrative. A source familiar with the situation stated, "Her kids are in on the joke." The insider added, "Everyone around her knows this isn't some big love story."

The remarks concluded with a broader characterization of the situation, with the source saying, "This is two pros playing the publicity game." The insider added, "And playing it very well."

The reports come amid continued attention on Kidman's personal life following her split from Keith Urban. Separate reporting cited in the article indicates Urban has been attempting to spend more time with their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

A source commenting on Urban's situation said, "Keith's tour has kept him apart from the girls a lot more than he would like." The insider added, "As it is, he had to concede the majority of custody time to Nicole."

The same source described ongoing challenges, stating, "They're used to long stretches away from Keith, who's always been a working musician, but it's tough." The source added, "Keith is anxious to line up this trip with a break in the girls' school schedule, so they can spend proper, relaxed time together."

While rumors continue to circulate, the situation appears to reflect a combination of publicity, personal circumstances, and ongoing family adjustments.