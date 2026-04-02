Paramount Skydance's planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced in late February after a bidding war that initially included Netflix, has triggered widespread concern among Hollywood workers, unions and local officials over potential job losses and further consolidation in an industry still recovering from strikes and streaming wars.

The deal, which values the combined company at more than $100 billion and includes significant debt, would merge two major studios, their streaming services and production operations while spinning off some linear networks. Warner Bros. Discovery's board determined Paramount's revised offer was superior to Netflix's earlier agreement, prompting Netflix to walk away without matching it. According to Prospect, Paramount has targeted about $6 billion in cost savings, or "synergies," over the next three years, a figure analysts and executives have linked to possible staff reductions.

The transaction comes as Hollywood employment has already contracted. As per Alt 98.7, the industry shed tens of thousands of jobs between 2022 and 2024 amid reduced production, according to local government data. Past mergers offer precedent: Warner Bros. Discovery cut 1,800 positions shortly after its 2022 formation and thousands more in subsequent rounds; Paramount laid off about 2,000 workers after its Skydance deal closed in 2025.

According to West Side Current, Los Angeles County supervisors voted last month to direct the Department of Economic Opportunity to study the merger's potential effects on entertainment workers and develop support programs, including job training. Supervisor Lindsey Horvath cited prior consolidations that led to fewer films, lower wages and reduced competition. "Many in the industry are concerned about possible workforce layoffs," the motion stated.

Major industry figures have offered contrasting views. Actress and producer Eva Longoria, speaking to BBC Radio 4 on March 26, called consolidation "the scary part of it," warning that it leads to "a massive amount of job loss of creatives" by narrowing intake systems and opportunities. "A lot of people will lose their jobs when Paramount takes over WBD," she said, as quoted by Deadline.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters predicted significant cuts under a Paramount-led deal, telling the Financial Times that the transaction was not "economic" and would require billions in cost reductions. "People are going to lose their jobs," he said.

Paramount CEO David Ellison pushed back in a March 19 letter to California lawmakers Sens. Adam Schiff and Rep. Laura Friedman. As per Hollywood Reporter, e pledged to keep the Warner Bros. and Paramount studios operating separately "thereby preserving and potentially increasing jobs."

Ellison wrote that the Los Angeles area's skilled workforce would benefit and that the company would continue licensing content broadly and buying from independents, commitments he said would "preserve good jobs and expand opportunities for workers in California and in the United States."

The merger faces regulatory review, with state attorneys general and unions already raising antitrust concerns. Theater owners and the Writers Guild of America had previously warned that any major consolidation could reduce film output and threaten exhibition jobs, though those statements were issued during the earlier Netflix bidding phase.

Broader industry changes could include fewer original productions as the combined entity seeks efficiencies, analysts said, as per Deadline. Streaming competition would tighten, with the new company controlling a larger catalog of films and series. Some insiders noted overlapping roles in production, marketing and technology could be eliminated, though Paramount executives have said most savings would come from non-labor areas such as overlapping operations.

Hollywood has endured multiple rounds of upheaval. The 2023 dual strikes halted production for months, and streaming's shift from growth-at-all-costs to profitability has already prompted widespread cuts at Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and others.

A successful Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger would create one of the largest entertainment entities, potentially accelerating trends toward fewer buyers for independent projects and reduced creative risk.

Whether the deal ultimately delivers promised job preservation or triggers the layoffs many fear remains to be seen. The transaction is expected to face months of regulatory scrutiny before closing, with final terms still subject to shareholder and government approvals.