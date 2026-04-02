The U.S. Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in January under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, exposing fresh details about Jeffrey Epstein's post-conviction contacts with politicians, royals and business leaders.

Here are the eight most significant revelations so far this year, drawn directly from the files and verified public reporting.

1. Norway's crown princess borrowed Epstein's Palm Beach home and exchanged eyebrow-raising emails.

Court documents, as per PBS News, show Crown Princess Mette-Marit stayed at Epstein's Florida property for several days in 2013. Emails from 2012 reveal Epstein telling her he was "on my wife hunt" and preferred Scandinavians. She replied that Paris was "good for adultery" but "Scandis" were "better wife material." Mette-Marit later issued a public apology, saying the messages "do not represent the person I want to be."

2. A former Norwegian prime minister is under criminal investigation for planned Epstein island visit.

According to Reuters, emails detail plans by former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland and his family to visit Epstein's private island in 2014. The Council of Europe has waived Jagland's immunity so prosecutors can pursue an aggravated corruption case.

3. Britain's Prince Andrew sent trade reports to Epstein while serving as U.K. trade envoy.

The files include 2010 correspondence in which Prince Andrew (now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) forwarded market-sensitive trade documents to Epstein. He had already lost his royal titles and residence at Buckingham Palace over earlier Epstein connections.

4. Former U.K. cabinet minister Peter Mandelson resigned as ambassador to the United States.

New emails showed deeper financial and social ties between Mandelson and Epstein than he had previously acknowledged, including possible sharing of market-sensitive information. He stepped down and is now under police review.

5. Two other European ex-ministers resigned from prominent posts amid inquiries.

Former French Culture Minister Jack Lang and Slovakia's ex-Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák both left advisory or institute roles after the files surfaced tax and corruption questions tied to their Epstein communications. Lajčák told Slovak public radio he felt "like an idiot" upon rereading the messages, calling them "stupid male egos in action."

6. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers acknowledged early and late contacts with Epstein.

Documents show Summers flew on Epstein's jet as early as 1998 and remained in contact as recently as 2019. He has stepped down from positions at Harvard, OpenAI and other institutions, describing his actions as ones for which he is "deeply ashamed."

7. References to former President Bill Clinton's flights and continued social contact.

The files document multiple flights by Clinton on Epstein's plane and social interactions after Clinton left office. The Justice Department noted that some material also contained "untrue and sensationalist claims" against then-candidate Donald Trump that were submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election and described as unfounded.

8. Major business figures faced immediate professional consequences.

Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Thomas Pritzker stepped down from his role, citing "terrible judgment" in his Epstein contacts. JPMorgan executive Jes Staley was banned from the U.K. financial industry.

The Justice Department said it released the material with minimal redactions to protect victims, while warning that some tips submitted to the FBI may contain false or fabricated information. No new criminal charges against named individuals have been filed as a direct result of the January disclosure, but analysts continue to review the full 3.5 million pages now available online.

The release has also prompted at least one lawsuit from Epstein survivors over privacy concerns and drew a statement from United Nations human rights experts citing "disturbing and credible evidence" of systematic abuse.

The documents stem from multiple FBI investigations, the federal case against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, probes into Epstein's 2019 death and other records. They include emails, flight logs and financial records showing contacts that continued years after Epstein's 2008 Florida conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.