The Academy Awards is preparing for one of its biggest changes in decades. Starting in 2029, the ceremony will move from the Dolby Theatre to the L.A. Live, marking a major shift in how Hollywood's biggest night is staged and experienced.

The decision, announced through a long-term partnership between the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and AEG, signals more than just a change of location—it reflects how the film industry is evolving in a digital, global age.

According to THR, in a joint statement, Academy leaders emphasized their vision, saying they look forward to making the new venue "the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema."

This move, paired with a new streaming deal on YouTube, shows that the Oscars are trying to reach more viewers in new ways.

Why the Oscars Are Moving

For over 20 years, the Dolby Theatre has been the home of the Oscars. It became a symbol of tradition, glamour, and Hollywood history. But times are changing.

The move to L.A. Live offers several advantages:

1. More Space for Fans

The new venue, the Peacock Theater, can hold more than twice the audience of the Dolby Theatre. This means more fans, industry professionals, and global guests can attend the event live.

2. A Modern Experience

The partnership includes major upgrades to stage design, lighting, and sound. These improvements aim to create a more exciting and immersive show for both in-person and online viewers.

3. A Fresh Start for a New Era

Hollywood is no longer just about theaters—it's about streaming, global audiences, and digital storytelling. Moving the Oscars reflects that shift.

What This Means for Hollywood

This change is not just about a building. It tells us a lot about where the movie industry is heading.

A. Bigger, More Global Shows

With YouTube broadcasting the ceremony, the Oscars are becoming more accessible worldwide. Anyone with internet access can watch, making the event less exclusive and more global.

B. Technology Takes Center Stage

Upgraded venues allow for better visuals, interactive elements, and creative staging, USA Today reported. This could make future ceremonies feel more like live entertainment spectacles than traditional award shows.

C. Competition with Streaming Platforms

Streaming services have changed how people watch movies. By moving to a modern venue and platform, the Oscars are trying to stay relevant in a world where audiences have endless entertainment choices.

How Fans Might Experience the Oscars Differently

If you love movies, this shift could change how you enjoy the Oscars:

Easier Access: Watching online may become simpler and more interactive.

More Excitement: Bigger crowds and better production could make the show more fun.

New Traditions: While the Dolby Theatre era will be missed, new traditions may emerge at L.A. Live.

Oscars to leave Hollywood for L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in 2029 https://t.co/8jzMlvnRpK via @USATODAY — d-rock trot (@drocktrot) March 27, 2026

Challenges the Oscars May Face

Not everyone loves change. Some fans and insiders worry about losing the classic Hollywood feel tied to the old venue.

The Dolby Theatre represents history, and moving away from it may feel like leaving part of that behind.

There's also pressure to make the new format successful. If the show doesn't improve ratings or engagement, the move could be questioned.

The Bigger Picture

Hollywood has always adapted to survive—from silent films to talkies, from theaters to streaming. The Oscars are doing the same.

By choosing a larger venue, investing in technology, and partnering with digital platforms, the Academy is trying to stay important in a fast-changing world.

In simple terms, the move says this: the Oscars are not just about honoring movies anymore—they are about creating a global entertainment event for the future.

The shift to L.A. Live marks a turning point for the Academy Awards. It blends tradition with innovation, aiming to keep the Oscars exciting for new generations.

While the red carpet may look different and the stage may change, the goal remains the same: to celebrate the magic of movies.