Cruz Beckham says he hopes to repair his relationship with older brother Brooklyn Beckham after publicly wishing him a happy birthday, offering a small sign of peace amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

The 21-year-old singer spoke briefly with reporters in Paris on Wednesday while walking with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

When asked if he had a birthday message for Brooklyn, who turned 27 the same day, Cruz replied simply, "Happy birthday."

When questioned about whether the family could fix their strained relationship, he added, "I hope to."

Cruz did not confirm whether the two brothers have spoken recently. After answering the brief questions, he thanked the reporter and continued on his way.

The moment came shortly after Cruz also shared a birthday message for Brooklyn on social media, posting a childhood photo of the two together with the words "I love you."

The message stood out because the brothers have reportedly been estranged for several years as tensions within the Beckham family grew, PageSix reported.

Cruz has been one of the more vocal members of the family as the rift became public.

Fans first noticed trouble when Brooklyn stopped appearing at family events and stopped posting tributes for birthdays and milestones involving his parents and siblings.

Brooklyn Beckham Slams Family in Instagram Posts

Earlier this year, Brooklyn made headlines after sharing a series of Instagram Stories criticizing his family.

According to Hello, in the posts, he said he did not plan to reconcile with them and accused his parents of pushing "controlled narratives" and "inauthentic relationships."

The dispute has also affected Brooklyn's relationship with his siblings, including Cruz and brother Romeo Beckham.

According to previous reports, Brooklyn unfollowed both brothers on social media last year.

Cruz later responded publicly, saying that he and his parents had been blocked online rather than doing the unfollowing themselves.

Despite the tension, Cruz has repeatedly hinted that he wants to move forward. In past posts, he has shared messages encouraging kindness and honesty, including one that read, "Be kind and tell the truth."

Another message suggested that problems should be talked through, writing that "life is too short to be silent."

He has also shared photos remembering happier moments with his brothers.

One post showed the three siblings standing together on a beach volleyball court in Rio de Janeiro, with Brooklyn placing his arm around Cruz.