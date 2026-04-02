A legal case involving Aaron Phypers has drawn attention after a California court ordered him to pay more than $160,000 in a dispute tied to medical treatments.

The ruling comes at a time when Phypers is also going through a public divorce from Denise Richards, adding more pressure to an already complicated situation.

A judge issued a default judgment after Phypers failed to respond to the lawsuit. This means the court ruled in favor of the plaintiff without a full trial.

The case centers on claims that money paid for medical treatments was not refunded as promised. One key part of the complaint states that the treatment provider claimed it would "cure or at least ameliorate" the illness. This statement became central to the legal dispute.

The Case at a Glance

The lawsuit was filed by Rupert Perry, whose late wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall, underwent stem cell treatments at a wellness center connected to Phypers. The treatments reportedly cost $126,000. After the treatments did not work, Perry claimed a refund was promised but never delivered.

According to US Magazine, the court ultimately ordered Phypers to pay $160,483.97, which includes damages, interest, and fees.

Timeline: How the Lawsuit Unfolded

1. Diagnosis and Treatment Decision (2019–2023)

Katsioula-Beall was diagnosed with cancer and began exploring alternative treatments. She later pursued stem cell therapy, hoping it would improve her condition.

According to the lawsuit, Phypers promoted the treatment and expressed strong confidence in its success.

2. Payment for Treatment (Mid-2023)

Between July and September 2023, the couple paid $126,000 for the procedures. The expectation, based on the claims made, was that the treatment would significantly help her health.

3. Condition Worsens (Late 2023)

By December 2023, medical scans showed that the illness had progressed. Instead of improving, the tumors reportedly grew.

This marked a turning point, leading the family to request a refund.

4. Refund Requests Ignored (Early 2024)

Katsioula-Beall allegedly reached out multiple times asking for a partial refund of $63,000. One emotional moment came when she sent a final request while seriously ill.

The complaint states that "as she was dying from cancer," she made one last appeal for repayment, but did not receive a response, PageSix reported.

She passed away in May 2024.

5. Lawsuit Filed (Late 2024)

Perry filed a lawsuit accusing Phypers of fraud and breach of contract. He argued that promises made about the treatment and refund were not honored.

The complaint described the situation as "intentional, willful" misconduct, claiming it caused harm and financial loss.

6. Attempts to Notify (2025)

Efforts were made to notify Phypers about the case, including public notices. However, he did not respond within the required time.

Because of this, the court moved forward without his defense.

7. Default Judgment Issued (2026)

In March 2026, a judge ruled in Perry's favor. The final amount included:

$126,000 in damages

Over $33,000 in interest

Additional legal costs

How the Divorce Complicates Matters

At the same time, Phypers and Richards are dealing with their own legal issues. Their divorce, filed in 2025, has included disputes over finances and support.

This overlap of personal and legal challenges makes the situation even more complex. Court cases can affect finances, public image, and future opportunities.

What This Means for Similar Cases

This case highlights important lessons for both businesses and customers:

Clear agreements matter: Promises about refunds should always be written and documented

Communication is key: Ignoring legal notices can lead to automatic rulings

Medical claims must be careful: Strong guarantees can lead to legal trouble if results fall short

Final Thoughts

The lawsuit against Aaron Phypers shows how quickly a business dispute can grow into a major legal issue—especially when health, money, and trust are involved.

While the court has made its decision, the broader impact may continue, especially as his divorce proceedings unfold.

For the public, this case serves as a reminder to approach medical treatments and financial agreements with caution.