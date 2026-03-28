Donald Trump offered a brief but supportive reaction after golf star Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida, describing his longtime friend in a single word: "amazing."

The incident occurred Friday on Jupiter Island, Florida, where authorities said Woods was involved in a serious rollover accident. According to Golfweek, law enforcement officials confirmed that Woods was not under the influence of alcohol, as a breathalyzer test registered 0.0, but determined that he was impaired.

The report noted that Woods now faces multiple charges, including DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test after declining to provide a urine sample. Officials from the Martin County Sheriff's Office have not publicly detailed the cause of impairment.

A day after publicly stating that Woods would not compete in the upcoming Masters Tournament, Trump addressed reporters while standing on a tarmac, offering a short but notable message regarding the golfer's condition.

As reported by Sky News, in a brief response, the president acknowledged the situation without elaborating on specifics. Trump said, "He's got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that's all I know."

He then emphasized his personal relationship with Woods in a follow-up remark. Trump added, "Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person. Amazing man. But some difficulty. I don't want to talk about it."

The comments mark one of the first public reactions from a prominent figure following news of the crash, which comes at a critical moment in Woods' ongoing recovery and return to professional golf.

According to the outlet, the 15-time major champion had only recently resumed limited competitive appearances after a series of injuries and surgeries. Woods played in a TGL match earlier this week, his first competitive game since tearing his Achilles tendon in March 2025.

The outlet also said that Woods had surgery to replace a lumbar disc in October to fix long-term back problems. The procedure was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, part of a long history of medical challenges that have impacted his career.

The latest crash echoes a previous rollover accident in California five years ago that left Woods with severe leg injuries and required extensive rehabilitation.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the golfer's condition following the Florida crash, according to the report.

The incident has drawn renewed attention to Woods' health, legal situation, and future in the sport, as fans and analysts await further updates.