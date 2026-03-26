Tova Noel, the federal prison guard reportedly the last person to see financier Jeffrey Epstein alive, is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee amid questions about her financial activity and actions the night Epstein died.

Noel, who worked at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, was on duty in the Special Housing Unit when Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019. She and another guard, Michael Thomas, have previously been accused of falsifying records of their required 30-minute checks.

Committee members have expressed interest in Noel's activities before Epstein's death. "Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation," Rep. James Comer, chair of the committee, wrote to Noel, according to RadarOnline.

Investigators are also examining her internet activity. House committee members want to know why Noel allegedly searched "latest on Epstein in jail" at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m., less than 40 minutes before Thomas reportedly found Epstein hanging in his cell. An FBI forensic review highlighted the searches as unusual among Bureau of Prisons desktop activity.

"House Committee members want to know if and why Noel googled Epstein before he died," the outlet reported, citing DOJ records.

Financial scrutiny has added another layer to the inquiry. The former guard allegedly made multiple deposits into her bank account shortly before Epstein's death. Chase Bank reportedly filed a "suspicious activity report" in November 2019 after noticing 12 deposits beginning in April 2018, including a $5,000 deposit on July 30, 2019 — just 10 days before Epstein's suicide. Records indicate Noel made seven deposits totaling $11,880 from December 2018 through August 2019.

Committee members have raised questions about the potential connection between these deposits and her new assignment. Noel began working in the Special Housing Unit on July 7, 2019, shortly before Epstein's death. DOJ files indicate she was not interviewed about the deposits during prior investigations, though she reportedly drove a $62,000 2019 Land Rover at the time.

One lingering question revolves around blurry surveillance footage captured outside Epstein's unit the night he died. A flash of light described as an orange-colored shape moving through the hallway around 10:40 p.m. may have been Noel. Comer told Fox News, "No one is accusing her of any wrongdoing, but we have a lot of questions about Epstein."

Noel is scheduled to testify Thursday, March 26. If she fails to appear, lawmakers have vowed to issue a subpoena to compel her testimony, according to the outlet.