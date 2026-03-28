Prince Harry is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated over what insiders describe as a "third wheel" dynamic in his marriage to Meghan Markle, following her latest business venture tied to an Australian wellness retreat.

According to RadarOnline, tensions have been building behind the scenes due to Markle's close relationship with longtime confidant Markus Anderson, who has remained a consistent presence in her life since before she met Harry.

The outlet reported that Anderson, a former global membership director at Soho House, has continued to play a significant role in Markle's personal and professional life, including facilitating connections tied to her recent retreat project in Sydney.

A source described Harry's mindset amid the situation, pointing to underlying insecurities within the relationship. The insider said, "Harry is already a bit insecure about his relationship with Meghan because she's a fierce, dominant powerhouse, and Harry, for lack of a better term, is whipped!" as reported by AOL.

The report noted that Anderson's involvement extends beyond casual friendship, as he has been seen attending family gatherings and accompanying Markle to major events, including Paris Fashion Week. His presence in both private and public settings has reportedly intensified concerns within the Duke of Sussex's inner circle.

Another source elaborated on Harry's reaction to Anderson's continued involvement. The insider added, "I wouldn't be surprised if he's intimidated or jealous of the other men in Meghan's life."

The controversy comes as Markle prepares for a high-profile wellness retreat in Australia, a venture that has drawn attention both for its pricing and its branding. According to the report, Anderson played a key role in connecting Markle with Australian talent manager Gemma O'Neill, helping bring the project to life.

A source highlighted how this business connection has further strained tensions. The insider said, "Harry doesn't much care for Markus, who's been hovering around the marriage for a very long time now."

The outlet also reported that Anderson's influence on Markle's professional decisions has become a sticking point for Harry, particularly as he navigates his own public image and relationship with the royal family.

Addressing the latest development, another insider pointed to Harry's growing frustration. The source said, "As much as he respects Meghan's right to choose her friends, this guy has way too much of an influence over her in Harry's view. So, the fact that Markus was behind this latest [Australian] move only makes him more of a pain."

The report further suggested that Markle's business pursuits, including the retreat, may be complicating Harry's efforts to repair ties with his family in the United Kingdom.

One source commented on the broader impact of these decisions. The insider revealed, "He thinks Meghan's damaging her reputation as well as his, because they're so closely intertwined in terms of public perception."

Concerns about the couple's long-term stability were also raised. The source added, "Their marriage is already on shaky ground, no matter how much they try to deny it or paper over the cracks with constant PDAs and mushy social media videos. At the end of the day, they're two very different people with clashing perspectives, especially when it comes to their image and how they carry themselves."

Neither Harry nor Markle has publicly addressed the claims.