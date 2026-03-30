Brandy Norwood is opening up about her last conversation with Whitney Houston, sharing a deeply personal moment from the days before the singer's tragic death in February 2012.

According to The Cut, the revelations come from excerpts of Brandy's forthcoming memoir, "Phases," set for release March 31. She detailed the encounter while rehearsing with Monica for Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala, when Houston unexpectedly appeared.

Brandy recalled Houston's presence during the session and how it sparked whispers about the singer's struggles at the time. Acknowledging the tension, Brandy said she later called Houston, beginning a three-hour conversation about personal and professional challenges.

In that conversation, Houston reminded Brandy of the advice she had given her years earlier. "Whitney listened as only someone who had walked the same treacherous path could — with complete understanding, without judgment. Her silence offered more comfort than any platitudes. 'Baby girl, what did I tell you all those years ago when you were just a little girl begging to meet little ole me?' she asked," Brandy told The Root.

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Brandy said she remembered every word of Houston's guidance. "I laughed. Of course I remembered. I remember every single thing Whitney ever told me. 'Never let anyone else tell you who you are,' I said. 'That's right. And I know it's hard to remember that. Believe me,' she finally said. 'When you look up in ten years, 20 years, what do you hope people say about you? About your music? Is it gonna be about sales or what you did with that voice of yours?'"

Brandy described Houston's parting words as both comforting and prophetic. "I'm gonna be better. You'll see. This is just a season, not the whole story," Houston told her, foreshadowing her planned work on the film Sparkle and future studio projects. Brandy said the promise felt like a farewell and a prophecy.

The next day, Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, just hours before the gala. Despite her grief, Brandy and Monica attended the event in honor of Houston's memory.

Brandy reflected on the support from Monica during the gala. "You know you gained an angel today. Hold on to that. She's watching over you now," Monica whispered.

"I nodded, unable to form words through the stone of grief lodged in my throat, but somewhere deep inside, past the pain and disbelief, I felt the truth of her words take root. Whitney would always be with me — in every note I sang, in every challenge I faced, in every moment I chose courage over fear."

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