A legal dispute between the estate of late actress Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko has been resolved, according to newly filed court documents. The agreement outlines how the former couple's shared assets will be divided following months of legal tension.

Based on filings in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Iswarienko has agreed to give Doherty's estate one-half of the equity from their home in Dripping Springs, Texas. The property had been a major point of disagreement after claims he refused to list it for sale, despite a prior arrangement to divide the proceeds equally.

The settlement also requires Iswarienko to return specific personal items, including a coffee table and couch from the Texas home.

In addition, he must provide an inventory of photographs he took of Doherty and send $25,000 to her estate for her share in a Mooney M-20 airplane, People reported.

In exchange, Doherty's estate, managed by trustee Christopher Cortazzo, will return several of Iswarienko's belongings. These include his guitars, music equipment, and a restored Garrard stereo record player.

The late Shannen Doherty's estate reached an agreement with her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko over ownership of the former couple's Texas mansion, Us Weekly can confirm. https://t.co/rG1L95K6zj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 26, 2026

Read more: Shannen Doherty Filed For Divorce From Her Husband One Day Before She Died

Kurt Iswarienko Allegedly Withheld Funds

This agreement comes four months after attorneys representing Doherty's estate raised concerns about unmet obligations tied to the couple's divorce settlement.

The divorce was finalized in July 2024, just one day before the actress passed away at age 53 after a long battle with cancer. Earlier court filings claimed Iswarienko failed to follow through on key financial responsibilities.

According to Yahoo, among them was the sale of the Texas property, which had an estimated value of $1.5 million.

The estate also alleged that he did not provide copies of photos of Doherty by the agreed deadline and had delayed payments related to the sale of the airplane. According to the documents, the original agreement required Iswarienko to pay $100,000 for Doherty's share of the aircraft within five business days of its sale.

However, he allegedly withheld more than $50,000 and had not completed the payment for over a year at the time of the filing.

In January, Iswarienko challenged the divorce settlement in court, arguing that it had been filed in the wrong jurisdiction. He also claimed that the case should have ended upon Doherty's death and questioned whether the agreement should have been enforced at all.