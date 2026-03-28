Shaquille O'Neal is addressing a wave of viral rumors claiming he sent inappropriate direct messages to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, but skepticism from fans continues to grow despite his denial.

The controversy stems from allegations that surfaced online earlier this month, suggesting the former NBA star had reached out to Carpenter with explicit and unusual messages.

According to Atlanta Black Star, O'Neal used his podcast to push back against the claims, framing them as an example of how misinformation spreads rapidly in the digital age. The outlet reported that O'Neal discussed the situation during an episode of his show alongside rapper Jim Jones and co-host Bailey Jackson.

The discussion began with a look at the persistent falsehoods that circulate within the entertainment world. From there, it shifted to the accusations surrounding Carpenter. During the discussion, O'Neal introduced the topic by referencing the rumor directly. He said, "I want you to tell me if it's me or if it's not me."

Woman in the viral photo with Shaq shares video proof that she was with him after he denied it 👀



pic.twitter.com/4vtLaI2mz3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 18, 2024

As part of the segment, Jim Jones read aloud a headline circulating online. He said, "Shaq exposed for shooting shot at Sabrina Carpenter," before reacting with surprise, adding, "bro. Ayo bro."

O'Neal then presented what he described as a fabricated message allegedly sent in his name. He read,"D-mn baby. I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day. Just jokes. I'm Shaq, what's your name baby?"

According to the report, the alleged exchange also included a response attributed to Carpenter. The message read, "I know who you are. You're way too famous to be sending messages like that."

The situation escalated further as O'Neal shared another message that had been circulating online. He read, "some of that snow bunny kitty for no reason. You can't handle Big Diesel anyway. My meat would have you in the hospital. Can we find out?"

After reviewing the messages, O'Neal dismissed their authenticity and defended his reputation. He said, "First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that," followed by laughter per People.

Despite his denial, public reaction has been divided. The report noted that some social media users remain unconvinced, pointing to O'Neal's past controversies and online behavior.

In a recap of the online discussion, one user said of the situation, "He lying his a– off," while another wrote, "He might've did that s–t." A third added, "Definitely a YN that's not AI."

The publication also notes that this isn't the first time O'Neal has had to deny rumors of being with younger women. They point to a previous situation in which he denied rumors of being in a viral image.