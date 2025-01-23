Ryan Seacrest experienced an unexpected moment on Wheel of Fortune this week when a contestant's enthusiastic celebration sent him to the ground.

On the January 21 episode, contestant Daniel Thomas successfully solved the Bonus Round puzzle just in the nick of time. Choosing the category "Living Things" and the letters "G," "U," "E," and "S," Thomas guessed the word "Guppies" just before the clock ran out.

Overjoyed by his win, Thomas embraced Seacrest in a tight hug, which resulted in the host losing his balance and falling backward near the game's iconic wheel.

Thomas quickly helped Seacrest back to his feet while laughing, and the host assured him that he was fine. Seacrest jokingly clutched his side and told Vanna White, "You might have to take over" the rest of the show. Later, Seacrest asked Thomas how he managed to solve the puzzle so quickly.

Thomas playfully responded, "Push you over, or solve the puzzle?" His answer, combined with the moment of excitement, made for a memorable episode.

Thomas's win wasn't just for laughs—it earned him an impressive additional $40,000, on top of his earlier cash winnings and a vacation to Alaska.

While Seacrest's tumble caused a brief stir, it isn't the first time the host has faced a mishap on live television.

In January 2020, during his time co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest fell out of his chair while attempting to catch a balloon. Recalling the incident on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Seacrest explained how his focus on the oversized disco balloons distracted him, leading to his fall.

Despite his slip-ups, Seacrest continues to bring energy and humor to Wheel of Fortune, ensuring each episode is as entertaining as the last.