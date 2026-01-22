Ryan Seacrest has been getting a lot of attention lately, and not just for his hosting gigs. After he stepped in as the new host of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" in September 2024, fans immediately started talking about how different he looks. Some wondered if he'd had work done; others guessed it was just lifestyle changes.

As per NickiSwift, Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon, weighed in on the whole thing. He thinks there's more going on than just getting older—maybe some weight loss, maybe a few cosmetic tweaks here and there.

"To understand the facial changes of a famous person like Seacrest, we have to look beyond just natural aging," Richland said. "We are looking at the clinical intersection of volume management, soft tissue laxity, cosmetic treatments, and lifestyle-driven atrophy."

Richland went back through photos of Seacrest, starting from 2005. Back then, Seacrest was about 30 and, according to Richland, didn't show any obvious signs of cosmetic work. By 2011, Seacrest appeared to have entered what the doctor called a "high-performance maintenance phase," possibly involving Botox, dermal fillers in the cheeks, and skin resurfacing.

"His mid-face remains elevated, but there is a suspicious lack of static lines for a man in his late 30s with such a demanding, high-stress schedule," Richland noted.

By 2025, Seacrest's appearance had changed significantly, but Richland attributes the transformation primarily to weight loss rather than surgery. "While possibly the result of extreme metabolic change, given the prevalence of GLP-1s such as Zepbound or Ozempic, the latter is much more likely," he said, referring to the popular weight-loss drugs. Rapid fat loss in the lower cheeks and temporal areas, combined with natural aging, can create a gaunt or "draped" appearance.

Social media reactions reflected concern over Seacrest's look. One viewer commented under a "Good Morning America" video, "Why is he so skinny? Looks emaciated." Another wrote, "Ryan looks so sick and old."

Seacrest has been open about his health and fitness journey. "Over-exercising, eating better, over-training," he joked on Entertainment Tonight, describing efforts leading up to his 50th birthday in 2024.

Richland said Seacrest could maintain a healthier facial appearance while continuing his weight-loss journey. "I would suggest treatment with a biostimulator like Sculptra, which builds collagen over time rather than just 'filling' a hole," he explained. "A mini-lift might also help. Only time will tell if he takes these options."