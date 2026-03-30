Taylor Swift is facing a new trademark infringement lawsuit over her album The Life of a Showgirl, with a Las Vegas performer claiming the title conflicts with her long-running "Confessions of a Showgirl" brand.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in California by performer and writer Maren Wade, also known as Maren Flagg. Wade says Swift's album title and related merchandise create confusion with her own work and could "drown out" the brand she has spent years building.

According to the complaint, Wade has used "Confessions of a Showgirl" since 2014, first as a Las Vegas Weekly column and later as a stage show and touring production. She registered the phrase as a federal trademark in 2015, giving her legal protection over entertainment services tied to the name, as per Perez Hilton.

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Wade's filing says Swift's team was already warned about a possible conflict. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reportedly rejected part of Swift's trademark application in 2025 after finding a likelihood of confusion with Wade's existing mark. The complaint argues that Swift kept using the title anyway, even though the name had already raised concerns during the trademark review process.

The suit names Swift, her company TAS Rights Management, UMG Recordings, and Bravado International Group Merchandising Services as defendants. Wade is seeking an injunction to stop the use of "The Life of a Showgirl" on goods and services, along with damages and profits linked to the branding, AOL News reported.

The case comes months after Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, an album that quickly became a commercial hit. The project sold about 4 million equivalent album units in its first week in the U.S. and more than 5.5 million globally, according to industry reports.

Representatives for Swift and Universal Music Group did not immediately comment on the lawsuit. The case now moves to a court that will decide whether the album title and related marketing violate Wade's trademark rights, according to the Straits Times.