HBO has released a new "Euphoria" Season 3 trailer that includes Eric Dane's final television performance as Cal Jacobs, the role he played before his death in February at age 53.

Dane announced in April 2025 that he had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects muscle control. News reports in February said he died on Feb. 19, 2026, after continuing to work while living with the illness.

In "Euphoria," Cal is Nate Jacobs' father and one of the show's central sources of conflict. He is presented as a polished family man in public, but the character is defined by secrecy, shame, and the hidden sexual encounters that shape his relationship with Nate, according to TMZ.

Season 2 ended with Cal's life collapsing after Nate discovered the extent of his father's hidden recordings and used the information against him. In the finale, Nate handed police evidence that pointed to Cal's illegal behavior, turning the family conflict into a legal crisis.

The season also left several other storylines unresolved. Rue was still struggling to stay sober, Cassie and Maddy's friendship had broken apart, and Fezco's storyline ended in tragedy during the police raid, with Ashtray dying and Fezco facing the fallout, Indie Wire reported.

Season 3 is expected to move the characters forward five years, shifting them out of high school and into adulthood. That time jump changes the story's focus while keeping the same core cast in place, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow.

The new trailer suggests that Rue will remain at the center of the season while the show revisits older tensions and consequences from the earlier years. It also confirms that Cal remains part of the story, which gives Dane one final major screen role in a series that brought him a new audience.

Before "Euphoria," Dane built a long career in television and film, but his breakthrough came as Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," where he became widely known as "McSteamy." He later starred in "The Last Ship" and took on darker material in Euphoria, which became one of his most talked-about roles, as per ABC7 Chicago.