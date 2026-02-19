Eric Dane, the actor who became a household name as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy and later played Cal Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, has died at 53 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, announced his family.

Dane publicly disclosed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, telling People at the time that he was grateful for the support of his wife, actor Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters as the family faced what he described as a new chapter. On Thursday, outlets including the Associated Press and CBS News reported that he died surrounded by family, and that Gayheart and their children survive him.

ALS, sometimes called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative illness that attacks nerve cells responsible for muscle control, often affecting a person's ability to walk, speak, swallow, and breathe. Dane's diagnosis, and his choice to speak about it publicly, quickly positioned him as a high profile advocate. The Associated Press reported that he participated in awareness efforts and policy conversations tied to ALS research and access to therapies, as he continued working during his illness.

In one of his last public appearances, Dane joined a virtual panel hosted by I AM ALS and Synapticure in December 2025, where he spoke candidly about the toll of the disease and called ALS "so horrible," according to People.

Born in California, Dane built his résumé through 1990s television before breaking through on Grey's Anatomy, where the character nicknamed "McSteamy" became part of the show's pop culture mythology. He later led TNT's The Last Ship and earned fresh attention with Euphoria, playing a complicated father figure in the series' darker orbit.

His family asked for privacy as they mourn, while tributes from fans and colleagues began spreading online Thursday night.