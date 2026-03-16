Fans of the Academy Awards were left shocked Sunday after noticing that actors Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek were absent from the Oscars' In Memoriam segment, despite both having passed away earlier this year.

According to The Mirror, many viewers took to social media to voice their frustration. One fan wrote, "They left so many people out of the in memoriam package. I can't believe they didn't even have Eric Dane or James Van Der Beek. I know they weren't exactly the Oscars type, but they were extremely recent and a sudden shock to a lot of the young generation."

Another user questioned, "WHERE WAS ERIC DANE IN THE TRIBUTE????" while a third added, "Wow so we aren't gonna include Eric Dane or James Van Der Beek in the memoriam?? Their losses have also been hugely felt this year, yeah #Oscars I don't like that AT ALL smh."

Per TV Line, Eric Dane, 53, who died February 19 after a 10-month battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), was widely known for his television roles in "Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria," as well as appearances in films such as "Marley & Me" (2008) and "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006).

James Van Der Beek, 48, passed away February 11 after a private battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. The actor rose to fame through "Dawson's Creek" and starred in movies including "The Rules of Attraction" (2002) and "Labor Day" (2013).

While both stars were primarily known for television, fans argued their impact on the entertainment industry warranted recognition.

"Only criticism I have with the In Memoriam is that they didn't mention Gene Hackman, Eric Dane, nor James Van Der Beek," one viewer wrote, reflecting a sentiment echoed by others who were disheartened by the omissions.

The Academy has not publicly commented on the oversight. The 2026 Oscars aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Conan O'Brien, who opened the ceremony with a controversial joke that set a charged tone for the evening.