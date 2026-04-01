Netflix has renewed "Age of Attraction" for a second season after the reality dating series drew early attention on the streamer's Top 10 chart and across multiple countries.

The first season had eight episodes, and Netflix released the season over three weeks in March 2026. The show premiered with episodes 1 through 5 on Mar. 11, followed by episodes 6 and 7 on Mar. 18 and the finale on Mar. 25.

"Age of Attraction" is hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, who are 45 and 27, respectively, and have an 18-year age gap. Viall is best known for his time on "The Bachelorette," "Bachelor in Paradise," and "The Bachelor," while Joy had already built a public profile before the series through modeling and her work in the medical field, according to Variety.

The show's central rule is that contestants are not allowed to ask each other, "What is your age?" The format brings together 40 singles ages 22 to 60 and asks them to build romantic connections before learning that detail, turning age into a late-stage reveal instead of an early filter.

Netflix and the producers positioned the series as a social experiment about whether age matters more than chemistry in modern dating. Industry coverage said the format was ordered by Netflix from Velvet Hammer Media, led by Jennifer O'Connell and Rebecca Quinn, and was filmed in Canada, the Economic Times reported.

Reception has been mixed, but the show still performed strongly enough to earn a quick renewal. Critics and viewers noted that the premise creates easy tension and conversation, even as some reviews said the format can feel repetitive.

Netflix's own data showed the series debuted at No. 6 on the English TV chart with 3.8 million views in its first week. Deadline later reported that the show reached the Top 10 in 26 countries and hit No. 1 in Estonia, helping support the renewal decision, as per Deadline.