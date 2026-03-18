Nigel Barker, former judge on America's Next Top Model, is opening up about his current relationship with Tyra Banks following the release of Netflix's new documentary, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model."

The series revisits the long-running competition, exploring controversial moments such as body shaming, a "race swapping" photoshoot, and Tyra's iconic "We were all rooting for you" remark.

Alongside Barker, the doc features interviews with Banks, judges Miss J. Alexander and Jay Manuel, and former contestants.

When asked by PageSix if he has reconnected with Banks since the documentary, Barker replied succinctly: "No." However, he added that he is still in touch with more than 25 former contestants, highlighting the lasting bonds he formed during his years on the show.

Barker suggested that it may be time to "put [ANTM] to bed" and hinted that he is considering exploring new ventures within the fashion industry instead of returning to the long-running competition.

"There is a mention of [ANTM]," Barker said at a recent event for The Barker Company Espresso Martini at Bowtie Bar.

"I haven't decided I would do that or not, but we are being approached and we are talking about multiple other ventures within the fashion space... I think it might be time to put 'Top Model' to bed."

‘America’s Next Top Model’s’ Nigel Barker says he hasn’t spoken to Tyra Banks since damning documentary https://t.co/N2lLzzzIxc pic.twitter.com/8zgoYbpQfx — Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2026

Nigel Barker Moves Forward After ANTM

Barker, 53, also reflected on his exit from the series. He, along with Miss J. Alexander and Jay Manuel, was let go after cycle 18, which left him hurt at the time.

"I thought it was not handled well by the show," he admitted. Yet he stressed that he has no lingering resentment toward Banks, noting, "I'm a big boy and life goes on."

He quickly moved on professionally, taking a hosting role on Oxygen's The Face shortly after leaving ANTM.

Despite the separation, Barker confirmed that he and Banks remain cordial. "Tyra and I are still friendly," he told The Viall Files. "I don't speak to her often. I normally speak to her once or twice a year... it's always been very cordial."

Barker emphasized that the pair has avoided rehashing past conflicts and maintains mutual respect.

These days, Barker continues to share modeling advice, especially with his teenage daughter Jasmine, who is pursuing opportunities in the fashion industry. He stresses the importance of personality, social media presence, and choosing reputable agencies that do not require payment for representation.