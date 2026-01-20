Hilaria Baldwin is speaking out after online critics questioned the outfit worn by her 12-year-old daughter, Carmen.

The 41-year-old mother of seven responded directly to the backlash in a video shared on Instagram on Monday, January 19, saying the comments crossed a line and unfairly judged a child.

The response came after Baldwin posted a lighthearted family video showing Carmen with her younger sisters.

In the clip, Carmen wore a white tank top, a beige skirt, and black tights while helping with a voiceover.

According to Yahoo, one commenter reacted harshly, writing, "How on earth do you let a 12 y/o dress like this ... EVERYTHING!"

Rather than ignore the remark, Baldwin chose to address it head-on in a nearly five-minute video. Introducing herself at the start, she explained that the comment reflected bigger issues around how society treats girls as they grow up.

She said she wanted to explain why comments like these can be harmful, especially to young people.

Baldwin used a simple food analogy to talk about social pressure and competition, saying many people act as if there is only "one slice of pie" to go around.

She explained that this thinking can lead women to judge each other instead of supporting one another.

"This is not true," she said, adding that there is room for everyone to feel safe and accepted.

Hilaria Baldwin Says Girls Face Unfair Judgment

She also described what she called the "life cycles of being female," dividing them into childhood, adulthood, and old age, People reported.

According to Baldwin, society often sees young girls and older women as "safe," while women in between face the most judgment. She said this way of thinking creates fear and shame, especially for girls who are simply growing up.

Baldwin stressed that caring for children should not involve public shaming. "The way to take care of them is not through Instagram comments," she said.

Instead, she shared that she talks privately with her kids about staying safe online and in the real world. She assured viewers that her children are protected and supported at home.

Addressing the outfit directly, Baldwin said Carmen has worn similar clothes for years and questioned why it suddenly made people uncomfortable.

She warned that women can hurt each other by making judgmental comments and said that kind of behavior is not helpful or inclusive.

Baldwin ended her message by calling for unity and kindness. She said women are "on the same team" and should work together to create a world where every stage of life feels safe.