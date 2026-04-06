Joseph Baena, the 28-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is making a strong name for himself in bodybuilding after winning first place at the INBA Iron Gladiator competition in Southern California.

The rising athlete earned top honors in multiple categories during what is only his second competition, marking a major early milestone in his professional journey.

Baena secured first place in the Men's Open Bodybuilding Heavyweight Class, Men's Classic Physique True Novice, and Men's Classic Physique Novice divisions. He also placed second in the Men's Classic Physique Open Class C. His performance stood out as he posed confidently on stage, even carrying a silver sword and helmet, highlighting both his physique and stage presence.

Speaking ahead of the event, Baena shared his excitement about competing in the International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA).

"It's my second competition ever... we're ready for the debut and excited to get things going," he said.

He added that he chose the INBA because it is "the most reputable natural federation," and he wanted to test himself in that environment, FoxNews reported.

The win comes just one week after Baena dominated another event, the NPC Natural Colorado State competition, where he also took home multiple first-place titles. His rapid success suggests a promising future as he continues climbing the ranks in natural bodybuilding.

ARNOLD’S SON JUST WON HIS FIRST BODYBUILDING SHOW AND THE GENETICS DO NOT LIE 💪🏋️‍♀️

Joseph Baena came, saw, and conquered like a true Schwarzenegger. Look at him go and proud Papa Arnold haha so cool!!😅 😻 pic.twitter.com/tyH7lX6WnT — Catarina Senora Gatita (@WyattCatarina) April 1, 2026

Joseph Baena Shares Training Journey

Baena has been documenting his journey online, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his preparation.

"Tanned up and checked in! Ready for tomorrow's show," he wrote before stepping on stage. After his victory, he thanked supporters but made it clear he is not slowing down, adding, "Time to do it again on Saturday."

Training alongside his father has also played a key role in his progress. Arnold Schwarzenegger, widely regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time, has been seen coaching Baena on posing and technique.

In one training post, Baena quoted his father's advice: "You have to shock the muscles!"

Despite inevitable comparisons, Baena has emphasized building his own identity. "It's been a huge growth year of me finding out who I am and being confident... no matter the comparisons," he shared in a previous interview.

Before bodybuilding, Baena was involved in swimming and only began weightlifting in college.

According to People, he described his transformation as life-changing, saying, "I fell in love with bodybuilding... seeing the improvement, the muscle gain, the strength gain."