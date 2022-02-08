Arnold Schwarzenegger made a massive empire in Hollywood, but his son, Joseph Baena, does not want to experience instant stardom by using the actor's last name.

With Schwarzenegger's continuous popularity in the industry, it is not surprising that his children also receive the spotlight in the past years. But his son, Baena, reportedly refuses to use the actor's last name.

In the Men's Health March 2022 issue, the 24-year-old spoke about the reason why he does not want to go by his father's last name while pursuing his acting career. Per Baena, people do not know who he is whenever he goes to auditions since he does not use Schwarzenegger as his last name.

"My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I. I love the word honor, and I'm very prideful in the sense that if I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me?" he explained, as quoted by People.

Though he is the son of one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Baena reportedly realized he does not really have to do what his father did and accomplished.



Per the "Terminator" actor's son, he does not need to get into acting and bodybuilding just because his father did that. Despite that, he clarified he has a close relationship with Schwarzenegger while finding joy in what he is doing.

Joseph Baena Talks About Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mother Mildred Patricia Baena

Though Schwarzenegger famously shared a happy marriage with Maria Shriver, the former governor created a buzz when his affair with his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena came to light.

It remains unknown when the infidelity started, but Baena was born in October 1997. The buzz about the affair took the spotlight in 2011 when the actor left the governor's office.

READ ALSO: Goodbye, Wendy Williams? Show Has Shocking Plans if She Will NOT Return Before September

Shortly after the revelation, Shriver filed for divorce from him.

When the events happened, Baena reportedly saw everything transform in front of him.

"I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave. And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go - everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.' I'm 13. Your body's transforming; your mind is transforming. And now my life transformed before my eyes," he said.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin SAFE From New Bombshell Lawsuit Following 'Rust' Shooting Incident: Who Did Film's Medic Sue?