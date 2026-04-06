Former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were notably absent from the royal family's Easter service this year, as ongoing controversy tied to Jeffrey Epstein continues to impact their public standing.

Senior members of the royal family, including King Charles III, gathered on April 5 for the traditional Easter Mattins service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Prince William and Catherine Middleton attended with their children, marking a return to the holiday event after time away due to Catherine's recent health battle.

However, Andrew and Ferguson did not join the celebration. Their absence follows a series of legal and public challenges linked to Andrew's past association with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

Instead of attending church, Andrew, 66, was seen spending Easter quietly on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He was photographed driving his Range Rover and later walking his dogs in an open field, keeping a low profile away from the royal gathering, Page Six reported.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after a widely criticized interview about his relationship with Epstein. Since then, scrutiny has increased, especially after new documents and allegations surfaced. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Report from Global Banking & Finance Review King Charles leads Easter service at Windsor; notable absences include Prince Andrew and daughters Beatrice & Eugenie. Royal rites meet controversy—Canterbury marks Easter with new leadership. #RoyalNews #Easte… https://t.co/UCQYdAUcKG — Global Banking & Finance Review (@GBAFReview) April 5, 2026

Read more: Former Prince Andrew Makes First Public Outing Since Jeffrey Epstein Arrest

Prince Andrew Faces Arrest

In October 2025, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles as the controversy deepened. The decision came amid renewed public attention, including claims published in a memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was forced into encounters with Andrew as a teenager. Andrew has denied those claims.

Legal troubles have also escalated. Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities are investigating allegations that he shared confidential trade information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. If convicted, he could face serious penalties.

The situation has also affected Ferguson, who remains close to Andrew despite their divorce. Reports indicate she has been displaced from their former royal residence and has been staying with friends.

According to People, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were also absent from this year's Easter service. The sisters had attended last year but are said to have made alternative plans this time, with the understanding of the King.

Despite the ongoing investigation, King Charles has publicly emphasized due process regarding controversies involving Andrew. "The law must take its course," he said in a statement.