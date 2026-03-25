The Duggar family is facing renewed scrutiny following the arrests of Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, with some relatives describing the situation as a targeted attack rooted in long-standing religious beliefs.

According to Daily Mail, family members are struggling to process the developments after Joseph Duggar's March 18 arrest on sex abuse charges, followed days later by Kendra Duggar's arrest on separate allegations.

A family insider described the emotional toll of the situation. "As you can imagine, this has been a lot to take in over the past few days," the relative said. "Everyone is just trying to process it."

Some relatives have framed the controversy as persecution tied to their faith.

The source elaborated on that perspective. "Some of the family feels like this is straight-up persecution. It's an attack from people who want to see them struggle."

The insider also expressed confusion about the scope of the arrests. "Arresting Joseph - people understand that. But arresting Kendra? That feels like a step further."

Per People, Joseph Duggar, 31, was arrested in Arkansas and is accused of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, according to an arrest affidavit cited in the report. Authorities allege the incidents occurred during a family vacation in Florida several years ago. He remains jailed and is awaiting extradition.

Kendra Duggar, 27, was later charged with multiple counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment. Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the allegations against her. She has since been released on bond.

The report notes that some family members are drawing on past warnings from patriarch Jim Bob Duggar to interpret the situation.

The insider referenced those beliefs. "He's always said the world would be hostile to them. That following Christ means the enemy will try to attack," they said.

The source further characterized the family's view of the controversy. "That's how this feels to some - like a witch hunt."

The arrests have intensified scrutiny on the family, which rose to prominence through the TLC series "19 Kids and Counting." The show chronicled the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children, presenting a conservative and tightly structured household.

The family has previously faced public controversy following the conviction of Joseph's older brother, Josh Duggar, on child sexual abuse material charges in 2021.

A relative described the broader emotional impact on the family. "It's really sobering," says the relative. "This is a family where modesty, purity and decency were everything. This is the opposite. It's embarrassing and horrifying, and just really, really sad."

While some relatives have voiced support for Joseph, others remain uncertain about the allegations against Kendra.

The insider reflected that uncertainty. "I get Joseph's arrest," the family member says. "It's reasonable because there's a claim against him, and they have to arrest someone accused of that. He'll have his day in court."

They added further hesitation regarding Kendra's case. "But the arrest of Kendra seems a lot less black and white. It just came out of nowhere. I don't know what she supposedly did, so I'll hold off judgment until I know. But it does feel weird."

As legal proceedings continue, the family remains divided between defending their own and confronting the seriousness of the accusations.