The confusion began when CNN published a video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox," which quickly led many to believe the beloved star had passed away.

The clip was later removed, and the network issued an apology, saying, "The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."

Fox's team moved fast to clear things up. "Michael is doing great," his representative told TMZ on Wednesday.

"He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews." The update came as a relief to fans who had been alarmed by the sudden and misleading report.

In fact, the 64-year-old actor had just made a public appearance at PaleyFest LA, held at the Dolby Theatre, where he joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, PageSix reported.

Fox appears as a guest star in the show's third season, sharing scenes with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Exclusive: Michael J. Fox is alive, despite concern after CNN's "Remembering" post.



Take a look: https://t.co/JkLGX8TiEf pic.twitter.com/BPgtuKhGsx — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026

Michael J. Fox Turns Struggle Into Strength

The mix-up highlights how quickly misinformation can spread, especially when it involves a well-known figure. For many fans, Fox remains closely followed not only for his acting but also for his long battle with Parkinson's disease.

According to US Magazine, he was diagnosed in 1991 at just 29 years old but kept it private until 1998.

Over the years, Fox has spoken openly about the challenges of living with the condition, which affects movement and balance. Despite this, he continued acting for decades before stepping back from full-time roles in 2020.

In a past interview, Fox shared how difficult the early days were. "Honestly, my first reaction was, 'You've made a mistake — you're not aware of who I am,'" he said, recalling his diagnosis. He later admitted that he struggled at first, saying, "I drank to obliterate it, to make it go away."

Even with those challenges, Fox has remained active and hopeful. Through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, he has helped raise awareness and support efforts to find better treatments and a cure.