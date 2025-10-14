Veteran actor Michael J. Fox has spent more than three decades battling Parkinson's disease, sharing candid reflections on his ongoing battle.

First diagnosed at age 29 in 1991, Fox marked the 34th anniversary of his diagnosis this year and described how he greets each new day with a mixture of realism and optimism.

Fox said that he begins each morning by "receiving the message of what the day is going to bring, and I strive to adapt to it." He admitted that the unpredictable nature of Parkinson's presents fresh physical challenges almost daily.

His decision to go public with his disease in 1998 marked a turning point, both personally and for the Parkinson's community at large. Having launched The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, Fox has helped raise over $2 billion to fund efforts aimed at better treatments and, ultimately, a cure. Under his leadership, researchers funded by the foundation announced last year the discovery of a biomarker in spinal fluid that could detect the disease years before symptoms appear.

While Fox has scaled back his acting career, retiring from regular on-screen roles in 2020, he returned last season to portray a character in Apple TV+'s comedy series "Shrinking," demonstrating his enduring passion for storytelling. Off-camera, he continues to travel extensively for foundation events, advocating for research funding and patient support.

His wife, Tracy Pollan, remains his closest ally in this journey. The couple, married since 1988, have navigated the challenges of Parkinson's side by side, with Pollan often by his side at public appearances. Fox credits her unwavering support as a source of strength during difficult times.

As he looks ahead, Fox maintains cautious hope. He acknowledges that no cure has been found but believes in the power of scientific progress and collective effort. "There's a new drug that's like a rescue inhaler for when you freeze," he said, referencing recent treatment advances. "Would I take a treatment to stop symptoms from developing? Yes. And I still believe in a cure."

Through his advocacy and personal example, Michael J. Fox continues to shine a spotlight on Parkinson's disease, inspiring patients and researchers alike in the search for better therapies and, one day, a definitive cure.