Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with partner Christopher Abbott, and the pregnancy comes a little more than a year after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

A representative for Plaza confirmed the pregnancy, and reports say the baby is due in the fall. A source described the news as a "beautiful surprise after an emotional year."

Plaza and Abbott have known each other through earlier acting work. They appeared together in the 2020 film "Black Bear" and later shared the stage in the Off-Broadway revival of "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea," according to People.

Abbott is 40, and Plaza is 41. Their recent pregnancy news is also the first time the pair have been publicly linked in this way, even though they had worked together before and had drawn attention for their onstage and onscreen chemistry.

The new chapter follows a difficult period in Plaza's personal life. Baena, a filmmaker, died by suicide on Jan. 3, 2025, at age 47.

Plaza and Baena had secretly married in 2021 and separated in September 2024, according to later reports. After his death, Plaza called the loss an "unimaginable tragedy" and asked for privacy.

Baena was known for directing films including "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours." Reports in 2025 said Plaza also received a text from him just hours before his death, showing that the two were still in contact near the end of his life, TMZ reported.

Baena's death was widely reported as a suicide, and the loss drew attention because of his long creative partnership with Plaza. The two worked together on several projects over the years, and their marriage had remained largely private until after his death.

Plaza has largely kept her private life out of the spotlight, but she has spoken about grief in later interviews. She said moving forward after such a loss was hard, while also stressing the importance of carrying on with daily life.

The pregnancy news adds a major personal update for the actress, who is best known for "Parks and Recreation" and "The White Lotus." Abbott is also known for his work in "Girls," "Catch-22," and "Poor Things," and both actors have built careers in independent film and theater, as per Harper's Bazaar.