Comedian and podcaster Theo Von is facing widespread backlash after sharing an Easter social media post that included conservative commentator Candace Owens.

As per The Mirror, Von, 46, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast discussing politics and global conflicts, posted a series of photos captioned: "Grateful I got to spend Easter with my friends. Thank you, God, for filling my day with so many wonderful people. And thank you for giving me a place to bring the parts of me that feel broken."

In one of the photos, Owens, 36, is pictured smiling in a long-sleeved yellow-and-orange floral dress alongside Von and another friend.

Owens, who served as communications director at Turning Point USA until 2019, has recently been a polarizing figure for publicly criticizing the organization's leadership and making controversial statements regarding U.S. foreign policy.

Social media users quickly voiced outrage over Von's apparent association with Owens. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Do you think it is a coincidence that Theo holds the skewed geopolitical opinions he does when Candace is among the people he calls 'wonderful' and thanks God for?"

Another user criticized the pairing, saying, "Theo Von spent Easter with Candace Owens and Brett Cooper. F–ing weird." A third comment added, "So Theo Von goes on Joe Rogan and talks about doom and gloom, then posts a picture thankful for friends like Candace. Makes sense now. Choose your friend wisely," according to a NewsBreak report.

Some followers also highlighted Owens' controversial past, with one person stating, "Well, now we know where Theo Von is getting all of his talking points from...Candace Owens. I like Theo Von, but he has been acting really paranoid lately...Turns out Theo Von is basically one of Candace's neighbors. He was just hanging out with her yesterday."

Other comments were more direct in their condemnation. "A day of conspiracies and hating Jews on Easter Sunday, how sweet," wrote one, while another added, "Losers. Antisemites all of them. May they burn in h–l."

Von's post comes months after he experienced a widely shared embarrassing moment during Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration, an incident that had already placed him under intense public scrutiny. Fans and critics alike have continued to debate his judgment for publicly sharing his personal associations.

The backlash highlights the delicate balance entertainers face when sharing personal moments online, especially when political or controversial figures are involved.