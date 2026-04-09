Nearly three decades after "Family Matters" ended, questions surrounding Jaimee Foxworth's sudden disappearance from the sitcom continue to spark renewed debate, with co-star Darius McCrary now suggesting her mother played a key role.

Foxworth portrayed Judy Winslow from 1989 to 1993 before her character vanished without explanation, leaving fans puzzled and fueling one of television's most enduring mysteries. According to a report by Atlanta Black Star, the issue remains a topic of discussion among both cast members and viewers.

McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow, recently reflected on the situation during an interview. He began by describing the cast's inability to intervene. "It's a trip, man, how none of us could do anything to save her," he said. He then pointed to a possible factor behind the decision. "And part of the reason was because of her mother."

He continued by contrasting management styles between Foxworth's mother and his own. "You just got to be smart about it. Like I said, my mama was smart about how she moved, and she got it. My mama got everything she wanted," McCrary stated.

The actor also credited his mother's influence on the show's direction."Part of the reason why they had Waldo on the show is because my mom had low-key kind of got at the producers about Eddie Winslow not being dumb," McCrary revealed. "So they brought in Waldo."

He elaborated on the creative shift in character portrayal. "They were able to write certain jokes for Shawn where he carried that burden 'cause my mom didn't want [me] to portray a young, dumb Black [kid], because she knew that that was going to resonate with an audience."

The controversy over Foxworth's departure is not new. Jo Marie Payton, who played Harriette Winslow, previously shared her reaction to Judy being written out. She recalled confronting producers. "You took away my baby, and when I asked you, 'Why did you take away my baby girl?' You said, 'Nobody would notice.'"

Other cast members have echoed similar sentiments about behind-the-scenes challenges. Jaleel White, who portrayed Steve Urkel, also addressed the situation in a past interview. He attributed multiple issues to Foxworth's management. "There were a multitude of factors that went into her departure from the show that I blame all on her mother," he said.

White also commented on performance concerns. "But as a performer, they weren't giving her storylines, and she wasn't the best at delivering a joke. Sometimes they would give her material, and it would just fall flat, and if you fall flat in run-throughs, they're going to rewrite you."

He further suggested tensions may have existed off-screen. "You can only mess up so much and be arrogant about it in a fur coat and a Mercedes, too, before somebody says, 'Enough of this!"

Meanwhile, conversation surrounding "Family Matters" and renewed attention on Darius McCrary has also extended to Lipstick Alley, where users reacted to his comments about Jaimee Foxworth.

Some commenters criticized McCrary, with one writing, "Darrius is off. He's ready to blame everybody for what was his blame. He messed himself up," while adding, "As for Jamie, her mom shares the blame for her getting fired."

Others speculated about his past connections, including with Rick James, as one user asked, "How did Darius get hooked up with Rick James?" and another responded, "Drugs, he hangs out with anyone who does drugs."

A number of users also expressed concern about McCrary's well-being. "Damn, it's hard to watch Eddie Winslow like this, something isn't right neurologically," one wrote, while another added, "This is beyond sad."

The thread reflects mixed reactions, ranging from criticism to concern, as the "Family Matters " continues to spark discussion online.