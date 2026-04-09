The continuing disagreement between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard known as Chateau Miraval took an intriguing turn this week when Jolie allegedly asked for yet another postponement on court dates, leading to Pitt's condemnation.

According to Pitt, who turned 62 last month, Jolie, aged 50, sold off her share of their jointly owned vineyard to Stoli. The trial, currently scheduled for February 2027, has already faced multiple delays.

In a new status report obtained by TMZ, Pitt's legal team strongly opposed Jolie's request to postpone the trial to November 2027. A spokesperson for Pitt explained the actor's frustration,

"This proceeding has been pending for more than four years," his lawyers stated. "During this period, Mr. Pitt has been deprived of the quiet enjoyment of his home in France, knowing that a purported 50% interest in the property has been sold."

The statement continued, highlighting the impact on the business, "The wine business associated with the French chateau has also suffered, as the business has been stymied by the dispute between the chateau's indirect shareholders and by (the new owners') repeated efforts to interfere with, and gain control of, the chateau."

"This dispute should be resolved as soon as possible so that all Parties – including Mr. Pitt – can move on with their lives," the legal team added.

According to Radar Online, Jolie's attorneys responded, noting procedural complexities stemming from Pitt's own actions. A lawyer representing Jolie stated, "While Mr. Pitt now complains that the case is taking too long to get to trial, Mr. Pitt certainly contributed to that problem. He chose to sue numerous foreign cross-defendants, confirming that this case is now an international dispute with all the procedural complications that brings."

On the question of Pitt's living situation, the lawyer added, "This is not a case to quiet title in any property, and there is no evidence anywhere that Mr. Pitt's ability to live in his own home has been impacted by this case one iota."

A source close to Pitt told the outlet that the actor is eager to end the drawn-out legal battle, "Ten years of fighting is long enough. His and Angelina's reputations have both been damaged by this conflict."

The insider also reflected on the passage of time, "Nobody caught up in this mess is getting any younger. No matter how much time and money Brad has plowed into the fight, this has to stop. Both sides have made their points, and it's time to put the whole lawsuit to bed."

The battle over Chateau Miraval remains unresolved, and both parties continue to navigate complex legal and personal tensions.