Rumors of tension between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney grew louder after the pair appeared to avoid each other at the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Both stars attended the high-profile event but kept their distance, with insiders claiming their limited interaction was not accidental.

According to one source, "Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3," adding that interactions during the press tour are being kept "to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera."

The reported tension has been building for years. One alleged reason involves Zendaya's partner, Tom Holland. A source claimed that Sweeney was "flirty" with Holland when he visited the set, which "did not go down well" with Zendaya. Since then, the two actresses have reportedly not spent much time together socially.

According to Page Six, fans also noticed signs of distance off-screen. Sweeney was missing from a recent group photo promoting the new season, raising eyebrows among viewers who have followed the cast's once close bond.

Zendaya ignores Sydney Sweeney at the Euphoria s3 premiere pic.twitter.com/cd4xPjHH0J — POP SLOP (@PopSlop_) April 8, 2026

Sydney Sweeney Smiles as Zendaya Keeps Distance

Political differences may have added another layer to the situation. An insider said the actresses have "wildly different" views, which has quietly created space between them.

While there has been no public argument, the source described the situation as a "headache" behind the scenes, Yahoo reported.

Despite the speculation, the night itself showed no open conflict. Sweeney smiled for photos and posed with co-stars like Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Hunter Schafer.

Zendaya, meanwhile, arrived late, which may have helped her avoid crossing paths with Sweeney. She later skipped the cast's after-party, further fueling curiosity. Another co-star, Jacob Elordi, also arrived late and avoided interviews, keeping a low profile throughout the event.

Still, not everyone agrees there is a feud. A separate insider pushed back on the claims, saying the rumors are "not accurate" and pointing out that both actresses are extremely busy with their careers.

"They're both in high demand and working continuously," the source said.

The contrast between now and earlier years is noticeable. During the show's first season, Zendaya and Sweeney often appeared together and publicly supported each other.

In a past interview, Sweeney even praised Zendaya, saying it was "amazing" to watch her lead on set.