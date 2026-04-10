King Charles III is reportedly under pressure from his younger brother, Prince Andrew, who has been making frequent calls as the fallout from Andrew's recent arrest continues to unfold, according to an exclusive report.

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, prompting a statement from King Charles affirming his support for the ongoing investigation and insisting the law must take its course. The royal family's decades-long protection of Andrew appears to have ended, with Andrew stripped of his titles and asked to vacate Royal Lodge.

Sources tell RadarOnline that Andrew has been making "near-daily, almost pleading calls" to the King, who feels compelled to maintain contact amid fears Andrew might "go rogue" if isolated. The relationship, insiders say, is maintained not out of warmth but from strategic concern.

"It's a very real anxiety within the palace about how Andrew might react if he were fully cut off," the source said. "Charles is being pressured into keeping that line open because the possibility of Andrew acting against the royal family cannot be ignored."

Royal expert Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told Woman's Day that the palace has tried to suppress scandals surrounding Andrew. Lownie stated, "The fact that the Palace may have been complicit in perverting the course of justice seems to be a huge story. I think the King should step down, I think he is compromised, but I don't think he will."

As per Stylecaster, King Charles released a statement after Andrew's arrest: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

The unfolding situation marks a rare moment of public strain within the British royal family as it navigates one of its most serious crises in recent memory.