Reports about King Charles' cancer treatment were reportedly overhyped, with the Palace allegedly pressuring journalists to present an optimistic picture, veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson claims.

Jobson, dubbed the Godfather of Royal Reporting by the Wall Street Journal, told The Royalist, palace aides encouraged journalists to highlight only positive developments in the King's health bulletins.

In an interview, according to Celebitchy, he explained, "I think it was overhyped in December. I think that the Palace were over-emphasizing the 'good news.' The press spokespeople were saying, 'Oh, this is good news.' They were trying to say to the journalists at the time, 'Don't interpret it any other way. This is good news.'"

He clarified the reality of the King's condition. "The King is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer. And that says it all."

Jobson added that discussion of the King's health is tightly controlled. He revealed that he was removed from the international media pool after noting the cancer was incurable, a move the Palace used to influence other journalists. "My expulsion was used as an example to intimidate other journalists into toeing the Palace line," he said.

Despite these constraints, Jobson praised the King's commitment to his duties. "What he's going through and what he's doing — I've seen it at events, not that far from him, and he's almost falling asleep standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty."

The journalist also said Charles may adjust his treatments around upcoming engagements. "He would likely be adjusting his treatments ahead of his Washington visit to make sure he's got enough energy to give it his best shot."

Jobson further outlined that the King would not abdicate, even if seriously ill, opting instead for a regency arrangement where duties could be delegated to Prince William. "If he felt that he could not carry out his duty because of ill health, he would probably say, 'I can't continue with the treatment I've got, and I'll let it take its action.'"

He also provided insights on family dynamics, including tensions with Prince William and the protective role of Queen Consort Camilla. "She's his protector. She probably thinks that deep down the King wears his heart on his sleeve and he may be a bit too soft. She will not allow anybody to take advantage of the King — not even William," Jobson said.