King Charles III and Queen Camilla will not meet survivors of Jeffrey Epstein during their upcoming state visit to the United States.

Palace sources say that ongoing investigations in the UK prevent any engagement that could interfere with British law enforcement or future legal proceedings, People confirms.

The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of Epstein's connections to the royal family, particularly King Charles' younger brother, former Prince Andrew. Andrew, 66, has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

A palace statement released in October 2025, when King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles over the Epstein controversy, emphasized that the monarch and Queen Camilla "wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Following Andrew's arrest in February, the King and Queen released another statement reaffirming support for Epstein's victims, referencing Andrew's conduct while noting that any legal questions remain for authorities.

The statement said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

King Charles Will Not Be Able to Meet Epstein Victims During U.S. Visit amid Ongoing Investigations https://t.co/qBq1LFRRoy — People (@people) March 31, 2026

King Charles Cites UK Investigations

Calls for a meeting with survivors intensified after Congressman Ro Khanna, author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, penned an open letter to King Charles.

He asked the monarch to meet privately with victims during the state visit so survivors could speak directly about failures by powerful individuals and institutions.

According to DailyMail, Khanna highlighted that "recent developments in the United Kingdom, including renewed scrutiny of individuals and institutions with ties to Epstein and his network...have raised serious questions about conduct, access, and whether positions of public trust were misused."

While the King will not meet survivors during the trip, sources stressed that the phrasing "will not be able to" differs from "will not," leaving the door open for a future meeting.

Officials noted that the King and Queen have consistently expressed support for survivors of sexual abuse and violence.

The royal couple's state visit, scheduled for late April, will include addresses to Congress, though exact dates and events have not been released.