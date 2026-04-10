Kendra Duggar opened up about intense anxiety during a private phone call with her husband, Joseph Duggar, while he was in jail following his recent arrest on child molestation charges.

In a 20-minute call, Kendra admitted she struggled even to answer the phone. "I was anxious to pick up the phone," she told Joseph, adding that although she was "glad" to speak with him, her feelings were overwhelming.

"My anxiety is on a whole other level," she said, describing emotions she had never experienced before.

Kendra explained how quickly her mood has been shifting. "At one moment I could be fine, and the next minute I could be... absolutely beside myself," she shared.

She also said she felt "so weak" the night before the call and had trouble knowing what to do, PageSix reported.

"I didn't know what to say... I was kind of just spiraling downhill," she added, recalling how a family member stepped in to help calm her.

The reality star said she is struggling to be alone during this time. "I think that I can't be by myself... for too long," she said, noting she feels safer when others are around. She also revealed she has had difficulty eating because of her anxiety.

Kendra Duggar made a jail phone call to her husband Joseph and asked is he still loves her 👀 pic.twitter.com/9EqFxP37eh — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2026

Joseph Duggar Prays for Kendra Duggar

Joseph, speaking from jail, tried to comfort his wife. He told her he had been praying for her health and strength.

"I'm praying that you would get rest, that you would get food in," he said. He reassured her that she was constantly on his mind, adding, "Stay strong."

The couple ended the call by telling each other, "I love you." Joseph was arrested on March 18 in Arkansas and later extradited to Florida, where he faces charges tied to an alleged incident involving a minor.

He has pleaded not guilty. Authorities say the case is linked to a reported event during a 2020 family trip.

Following his arrest, Joseph was held in custody and reportedly made daily calls to Kendra.

According to Yahoo, he has since been released on a $600,000 bond, with strict conditions, including no unsupervised contact with minors.

Both Joseph and Kendra also face additional charges in Arkansas related to child endangerment and false imprisonment. They were released on bond and are expected to return to court later this month.