Bill Cosby is asking for a new trial following a civil court ruling that ordered him to pay nearly $60 million in damages to an accuser, arguing that he was prevented from fully presenting his defense.

The request comes after a jury awarded plaintiff Donna Motsinger approximately $19 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages in a sexual assault case tied to allegations dating back to the 1970s. Cosby has denied wrongdoing and is now seeking to overturn or retry the case.

In court filings cited by Radar Online, Cosby argued that procedural limitations prevented him from presenting a full defense. He claimed, "he was blocked from presenting key evidence and fully cross-examining his accuser."

Cosby also raised concerns about what he described as improper influence on the jury. He stated that the jury was exposed to a prejudicial "Me Too" testimony.

The actor further challenged the financial ruling in the case, arguing the punishment was excessive. He said the allegations do not "by any stretch, justify" the millions in damages imposed against him.

Cosby also pointed to his age and health in arguing against the severity of the penalty. In a separate filing, he described himself as "an 88-year-old man with no sight who lives an isolated life."

According to reporting from the New York Post, Motsinger alleged she met Cosby in the early 1970s and later became incapacitated after consuming a drink and pill she believed was aspirin. Her testimony described waking up partially unclothed and unable to recall the full sequence of events.

In earlier court records, she stated, "The last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light," according to filings referenced in the case.

Cosby, during deposition testimony, previously acknowledged uncertainty about the encounter. He said, "I cannot remember if I did or not."

Motsinger has said the verdict represented more than personal justice, describing it as part of a broader acknowledgment of other accusers. In a statement shared after the ruling, she said, "It has been 54 years to get justice. I know it's not complete for the rest of the women, but I hope it helps them a little bit."

She also emphasized accountability in a separate statement. She said the verdict was "not just about" her, but about "finally being heard and holding Mr. Cosby accountable."

Legal analysts observe that post-trial motions in civil cases encounter a significant hurdle, although Cosby's team is anticipated to persist in contesting both the procedural rulings and the magnitude of the award.

The case adds another chapter to Cosby's long-running legal battles, which have significantly impacted his legacy in entertainment.