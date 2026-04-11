Teddi Mellencamp is sharing a personal update about her love life as she continues treatment for Stage 4 cancer.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed on her podcast "Two Ts in a Pod" that she is dating a new man she refers to as "Derek," and the pair have already been on about 10 dates, keeping details private while she focuses on her health and family.

On the podcast, Mellencamp said, "We're going to call him Derek," explaining she is choosing not to reveal his identity. She described him as an older man who has been understanding about her cancer journey.

"He's a relatively, like, positive and logical person in general," she said, noting that his calm attitude has helped her feel supported, Entertainment Now reported.

The reality star also shared what stands out most in the relationship. "The thing that I like the most about him is he makes me laugh," she said, adding that humor has been important during her health battle.

Teddi Mellencamp reveals relationship with older man amid cancer battle: ‘Taking it slow’ https://t.co/rRexJLa04S — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) April 10, 2026

Teddi Mellencamp Jokes About Struggles of Dating

Mellencamp also opened up about challenges in dating while both partners are parents. She said finding private time has been difficult, explaining, "Like, how are you ever supposed to get past first base? I have kids in my house.He has kids in his house."

She noted that their children's living situations make things more complicated.

According to Page Six, she said she is "taking it slow," noting this approach is different from her past relationships.

Beyond her dating life, Mellencamp continues to navigate a serious health battle. She was first diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma in 2022, which later progressed to Stage 4 after spreading to her brain in 2025.

After ongoing surgeries and immunotherapy, she shared in October 2025 that doctors found "no detectable cancer," though she said she is not considered in remission.

Mellencamp's co-host, Tamra Judge, also reacted on the podcast, joking about the realities of dating as parents.

Outside of her relationship, Mellencamp has been open about the emotional toll of her illness and recovery. She has said she has been in therapy and is working to find peace and happiness again after her cancer journey and her split from Edwin Arroyave, with whom she shares three children.