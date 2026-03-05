Teddi Mellencamp revealed she was rushed to the emergency room after suffering a severe reaction to a new medication that left her covered in painful sores.

Speaking on the March 3 episode of her "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast with co-host Tamra Judge, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 44, described the frightening ordeal.

"I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash — like, you can't even say it's a rash because it's almost like sores all over my entire body," Mellencamp said.

The sores, she explained, "hurt and they burned." She first went to urgent care, hoping it was a simple allergic reaction. Instead, doctors told her to go to the ER immediately, Page Six reported.

At the hospital, Mellencamp learned she had developed Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare and serious condition that can be triggered by certain medications.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder is a medical emergency that often requires hospitalization.

It usually begins with flu-like symptoms before turning into a painful rash and blisters. The top layer of skin can die and peel away as new skin forms.

Teddi Mellencamp hospitalized for scary medical emergency that left her covered in painful sores https://t.co/0FTrqAwHxf pic.twitter.com/NVMUtVT07n — Page Six (@PageSix) March 4, 2026

Teddi Mellencamp Treated With Steroids

Mellencamp shared that she had blisters in her mouth, around her eyes and "just everywhere," and said she "couldn't swallow." She was hospitalized and treated with steroid injections and antibiotics.

Doctors kept her under close watch because symptoms can improve and then quickly worsen again.

The health scare comes amid her ongoing battle with cancer. Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and underwent 17 surgeries.

In April 2025, she revealed the cancer had spread to her brain and lungs.

According to People, though she recently shared there is "no trace of cancer," she is still considered stage four and continues immunotherapy treatment.

People with cancer face a higher risk of developing Stevens-Johnson syndrome, making her reaction even more concerning.

After several days in the hospital, Mellencamp's symptoms improved. She was able to attend her daughter Dove's birthday celebration, something she missed last year due to brain surgery.

"It wasn't feeling great, but it's just, like, the adrenaline from being there," she said. "I was so happy."