Sydney Sweeney of "Euphoria," has sparked a social media frenzy with her latest lingerie shoot for her brand Syrn, drawing attention to both her fashion line and the actress herself.

The 28-year-old posed in an all-white ensemble in a March 20 Instagram carousel post, showcasing a lace skirt, garter, and velvet chair setup. Fans quickly focused on her physique rather than the lingerie itself.

One fan expressed astonishment, saying, "OH LAWD HAVE MERCY... I'm too young for a heart attack..."

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Another fan honed in on her figure, writing, "Gorgeous peach." Others pushed back, with one person saying, "Please stop it," and another adding, "She can't keep doing this to us!"

Sweeney offered context for her provocative post, explaining her intentions behind the Syrn brand. She told Atlanta Black Star, "Yeah, this is me reclaiming my body and my narrative and using it to empower other women."

Addressing assumptions that the lingerie line was made for the male gaze, she added, "People will say, 'Oh, she's doing this for guys' or 'Oh, she's a guy's girl.' But I'm like, 'What is more girl's girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?' I want it to be their choice — the choice of the wearer — whether this is for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens."

Syrn debuted in January, reportedly with backing from investors tied to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez. As reported by the Daily Mail, early sales from her "Seductress" collection sold out quickly, and Sweeney has indicated plans to expand Syrn into skincare and cosmetics.

Although many praised her approach to entrepreneurship, some critics have also questioned the reasons behind her image, relating it to cultural and political aspects.

Furthermore, some have also pointed out the appearance of Sweeney at some significant events, such as the wedding of Sánchez and Bezos in Venice, Italy, last June, as well as the dress she wore to the Emmys, which sparked the discussion on the symbolism of the dress on social media.

However, despite the focus on her physique, Sweeney has also emphasized the concept of empowerment and power as the main guiding principles for the photo shoot, not focusing on the attention of the public.

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