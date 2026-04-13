According to sources, King Charles III allegedly wishes to make sure that there is stability among members of the royal family by making Prince William keep respect for Queen Camilla even after he passes away due to unresolved issues regarding the complicated history of the royal family.

This alleged demand follows a period when the royal family has been under public scrutiny, especially regarding its complicated history following the controversial marriage of Charles to Princess Diana.

According to Radar Online, sources claim the king has privately expressed concern that William may distance himself from Camilla when he eventually ascends the throne, prompting what has been described as a personal appeal.

In remarks attributed to a source, the reported sentiment surrounding William's feelings toward Camilla was described candidly. "The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana's children," the source claimed.

The same source suggested that while William has maintained a diplomatic front, underlying tensions remain. In additional comments, the source said, "William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he's tried to disguise his resentment."

Further reporting indicates that Charles' concerns extend to how William may shape the monarchy in the future. In remarks cited by StyleCaster, a source suggested the prince's leadership style could influence Camilla's role.

In commentary addressing William's approach, the source said, "William is already showing a ruthless streak."

The same source added that these traits may affect how Camilla is positioned in the royal structure moving forward. In further remarks, the source said, "It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order."

Tensions have reportedly also surfaced regarding Charles' ongoing public duties as he undergoes treatment for cancer. Differences in perspective between William and Camilla on how the king should manage his workload have added strain to their relationship.

In commentary describing those disagreements, a source said, "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties."

The situation reportedly intensified during a recent state event. In remarks about that moment, a source said, "The state banquet in particular really brought those differences to the surface."

Despite the reported tensions, some observers believe William is preparing to adopt a more measured and diplomatic approach as a future monarch. Commenting on his upbringing, one source explained, "William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being 'in therapy' to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship."

These dynamics demonstrate some of the challenges that the royal family continues to face as it tries to navigate both its personal and professional responsibilities.