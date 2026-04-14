Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are at the center of an online discussion after a lipreader claimed the couple shared a tense exchange during the 98th Academy Awards.

The pair attended the ceremony on March 15 but did not walk the red carpet together, instead sitting side by side inside the Dolby Theatre, where cameras captured several brief interactions.

A lipreading expert described what she believed was a heated moment between the couple during a behind-the-scenes clip, "Now you're being a child, so shut up," Jenner allegedly said, according to IBTimes UK.

The claim quickly circulated online, fueling speculation about tension between the pair during the high-profile event.

A body language analyst commented on the interaction based on the same footage, "The exchange appeared strained, with both individuals briefly looking away before refocusing on the stage," the analyst said.

In the clip obtained by ET, Chalamet was seen gesturing toward someone off-camera before turning back toward Jenner, which the lipreader interpreted as part of a brief verbal exchange.

Another observer described Chalamet's behavior during the moment, "He appeared to make a small hand gesture and lean in as if explaining something," the observer said.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's Public Appearances Under Scrutiny

Since early 2023, Jenner and Chalamet have gradually made their relationship more public, including appearances at awards shows and premieres.

A fashion commentator observed their different public images at the Oscars, "Their red carpet presence often reflects two very different celebrity worlds merging," the commentator said.

At the ceremony, Jenner wore a sequined designer gown while Chalamet opted for a white tailored tuxedo with sunglasses and statement accessories, according to The Mirror.

Throughout awards season, the couple has frequently supported each other, including previous appearances where they shared affectionate moments in the audience.

A close industry source described their public dynamic, "They tend to be very supportive of each other during major industry events," the source said.

Despite the alleged Oscars moment, neither Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly addressed the claims made by the lipreader. A media analyst observed the rapid interpretation of celebrity interactions online.

"Small gestures and brief comments are often amplified into larger narratives in real time," the analyst said.

The report comes as both stars continue high-profile careers, with Chalamet receiving award-season attention and Jenner expanding her business ventures.