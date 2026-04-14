Patrick Schwarzenegger and Phoebe Dynevor are set to star in 20th Century Studios' adaptation of Emily Henry's romantic comedy "Beach Read," with Schwarzenegger playing Augustus Everett and Dynevor playing January Andrews.

The film brings together the two lead characters from Henry's 2020 novel, which follows a romance writer and a literary novelist who become neighbors for the summer and push each other through grief and writer's block. The story has been one of Henry's most popular books and has long been viewed as a strong candidate for a screen version.

Dynevor was first announced for the project in February, when the adaptation was still searching for its male lead. Schwarzenegger's casting was reported in April after a months-long search for Gus, with the studio and filmmakers said to have been impressed by his chemistry with Dynevor, according to Deadline.

New Casting Solidifies Project as Production Plans Advance

Yulin Kuang is writing and directing the film for 20th Century Studios. The project is being produced by Neal H. Moritz through Original Films, with Karina Rahardja serving as executive producer.

"Beach Read" centers on January, who is grieving her father's death and struggling with her career, and Gus, a rival author with a very different approach to fiction. Their decision to swap genres becomes the basis for the novel's central relationship and its mix of humor, emotional tension, and romance, Yahoo News reported.

Dynevor's most recent work includes the thriller "Shiver," an untitled project from Tommy Wirkola that is headed to Netflix after losing its planned Sony theatrical release. She was also recently seen in "Anniversary," and her upcoming projects include "Famous" with Zac Efron, "Remain" with Jake Gyllenhaal, and "Pendulum" with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Norman Reedus.

Schwarzenegger's most recent work includes his breakout role as Saxon Ratliff in season three of "The White Lotus." He has also recently completed "Love of Your Life" with Margaret Qualley and appeared in "American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez" as Tim Tebow.

The adaptation is part of the growing screen life of Henry's work, following continued interest in her bestselling romance novels from film and television studios. No release date has been announced, as per Marie Claire.